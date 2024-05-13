I have not extensively studied the issue, but it seems to me that the tree format for RSS feeds makes them somewhat less useful.

It makes some logical sense, of course, wanting to read all of the CNN stories and then all the BBC stories, etc.

But for me, it would make things much more useful and I would use RSS feeds more often, if they were more like a social media feed (i.e. Mastodon) and were just in chronological order.

Opening the feed would give, the latest story from CNN, followed by the latest from the BBC, followed by the latest blog post from It's FOSS and so on.

This makes more sense to me than clicking back and forth from the tree view to read some articles from a provider and then clicking back over to the tree to open other provider and so on.