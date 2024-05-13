RSS Feed Format
-
MylesRyden
I have not extensively studied the issue, but it seems to me that the tree format for RSS feeds makes them somewhat less useful.
It makes some logical sense, of course, wanting to read all of the CNN stories and then all the BBC stories, etc.
But for me, it would make things much more useful and I would use RSS feeds more often, if they were more like a social media feed (i.e. Mastodon) and were just in chronological order.
Opening the feed would give, the latest story from CNN, followed by the latest from the BBC, followed by the latest blog post from It's FOSS and so on.
This makes more sense to me than clicking back and forth from the tree view to read some articles from a provider and then clicking back over to the tree to open other provider and so on.
-
@MylesRyden this has been requested before but never got a much attention. Here is a comment to a similar thread which in turn links to an even older one that is no longer available for whatever reason.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83636/expanded-view-layout/2?_=1714916957802
-
barbudo2005
Use the extension "Feedbro":
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/feedbro/mefgmmbdailogpfhfblcnnjfmnpnmdfa
One by one:
All those in the folder:
All items (Social media):
Besides, it has these 6 display modes:
-
Obiwan2208
@barbudo2005 Don't forget about the Rules that according match (or not) with feeds you can make some actions automatically:
For me that I need to filter and receive only alert level warnings (yellow, orange, red) from weather feeds, it suits perfectly to me...and free!.
Note almost of times the feeds filtering requieres a payment.
-
@Obiwan2208 Also, you can click on the Feeds title in the panel to see all your feeds at once rather than one source at a time (which sounds to me like what the OP wants).
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@barbudo2005 I totally agree with you, I am also a big fan of Feedbro, because of its many layouts, light and dark mode, and also recognizes feeds on YouTube, Fascebook, Instagram,Twitter and so on.
My favorite Feedbro view:
-
barbudo2005
Said:
Don't forget about the Rules…..
I use them extensively. The few extensions that have filters are paid and on android the only one that has filters and is free is Feeder:
-
MylesRyden
This looks amazing, I'll check it out!
Thanks!
-