Vivaldi on Linux has a "Set as Windows wallpaper" context menu item [BUG]
voyager1sun
in Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) stable (64 bites), the image context menu has a "Set as Windows wallpaper" item, even though I'm not using Windows.
mib2berlin
@voyager1sun
Hi, in English it is "Use Image as Window Background" so I guess it is a translation error.
If it bother you, report it to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib