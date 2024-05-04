Hey, I and a lot of people that use Harpa AI have this problem with Vivaldi only. its a bug that prevents HARPA from working correctly with ChatGPT web session connection.

Because of this I had to switch to EDGE and oh boy I don't like EDGE and I had hope that ARC would be the saver when I tested ARC today I think people were smoking crARC for all that hype

check out these links for useful information about the bug

https://harpa.ai/guides/harpa-is-not-working#gpt-4-problem-with-vivaldi-browser

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90443/inconsistency-in-script-injection-in-iframes