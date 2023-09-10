I am trying a new extension called cloaked and it sounds like they uncovered an inconsistency between Vivaldi and Chrome for how extensions injecting content scripts into iframes is handled. See below. Any information on how to enable the script injecting would be appreciated.

"First, the disclaimer: We don't officially support Vivaldi, and while the extension does generally work with a variety of Chromium-based browsers, it's a sort of "use at your own risk" situation outside of our currently supported and tested set of Chrome, Brave, and Edge.

Now, with that out of the way, I did check this to see whether there was any low-hanging fruit that could quickly resolve the issue. It seems like Vivaldi isn't correctly injecting content scripts into iframes, which is where the login event would normally be received in the extension. This seems like a bug in Vivaldi that you could maybe bring up with their developers; A screenshot is attached. I have no idea why this would diverge from the standard behavior seen on Chrome, Chromium, or other Chromium-based browsers like Edge, Brave, and Opera.

In this screenshot of the console for the extension's background page, you can see the correct behavior (in left, on Chrome) shows content scripts injected by Cloaked. The incorrect behavior (on right, in Vivaldi) doesn't show any Cloaked content scripts (and instead shows a Vivaldi PiP extension which I assume comes permanently preinstalled)."