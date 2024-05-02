Edit: I initially posted in a frame of mind assuming fault instead of being more constructive about how I brought up this issue. That was accusatory of me and not constructive. The original post is unaltered below.

This is quite infuriating.

Ten minutes ago or so I installed an update for Vivaldi (update displayed as 'vivaldi-stable'):

Old version: 6.7.3329.21-1

New version: 6.7.3329.24-1

OS: Linux Mint 21.3 Cinnamon, 5.15.0-105-generic Kernel.

I closed everything, rebooted, then opened my browser again. Went to the YouTube video I was watching. .

Not acceptable. The software I use on my computer needs to not be serving interests that are not my own. I understand a random website trying to show me ads, that's what adblocking extensions and a DNS filtering pi-hole or similar tools are for. But for those functions to be integrated into the browser? No.

Is anyone else seeing this? If you are, do you know of a work-around or way of defeating this?

For compairson, I opened the same video in FireFox base install with no ad blocking extensions and saw an ad, then installed Ublock Origin and opened the video again, no ad.

I have Ublock Origin installed in Vivaldi, as well as AdBlock Plus. I was getting no ads on YouTube until this update, and then directly after the update ads came up.