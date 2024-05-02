Vivaldi update displays Ads on Youtube (AdBlock + & Ublock Origin installed, 2024-May-02)
Edit: I initially posted in a frame of mind assuming fault instead of being more constructive about how I brought up this issue. That was accusatory of me and not constructive. The original post is unaltered below.
This is quite infuriating.
Ten minutes ago or so I installed an update for Vivaldi (update displayed as 'vivaldi-stable'):
Old version: 6.7.3329.21-1
New version: 6.7.3329.24-1
OS: Linux Mint 21.3 Cinnamon, 5.15.0-105-generic Kernel.
I closed everything, rebooted, then opened my browser again. Went to the YouTube video I was watching. .
Not acceptable. The software I use on my computer needs to not be serving interests that are not my own. I understand a random website trying to show me ads, that's what adblocking extensions and a DNS filtering pi-hole or similar tools are for. But for those functions to be integrated into the browser? No.
Is anyone else seeing this? If you are, do you know of a work-around or way of defeating this?
For compairson, I opened the same video in FireFox base install with no ad blocking extensions and saw an ad, then installed Ublock Origin and opened the video again, no ad.
I have Ublock Origin installed in Vivaldi, as well as AdBlock Plus. I was getting no ads on YouTube until this update, and then directly after the update ads came up.
@lone1 said in Vivaldi update displays Ads on Youtube (AdBlock + & Ublock Origin installed, 2024-May-02):
But for those functions to be integrated into the browser? No.
Why on earth would you think Vivaldi is doing this?
YouTube is showing you ads, simple as that.
And Vivaldi's built-in blocker is not perfect, it does not guarantee to always block all ads on all websites.
Vivaldi uses publicly maintained blocklists based on the Adblock ruleset.
Sometimes these blocklists are not enough, especially when sites like this are changing their code constantly to combat adblockers.
This is a never-ending struggle between list maintainers and websites who want to show ads.
You have like other found that uBlock Origin does a better job. Fine, then use that, I use it myself.
As an update for anyone else encountering this:
I escalated the ad-blocking for my desktop computer by manually assigning an ad-filtering DNS (AdGuard DNS) server instead of the usual 8.8.8.8 Google DNS server.
AdGuard DNS:
Default servers
AdGuard DNS will block ads and trackers.
IPv4:
94.140.14.14
94.140.15.15
IPv6:
2a10:50c0::ad1:ff
2a10:50c0::ad2:ff
Out of best practices, I should probably instead be using a physically-owned, self-operated Pi-hole setup to not be relying on a company DNS server, but this is working for now and is do-able instantly instead of ordering a spare Raspberry Pi, installing Pi-hole, configuration, and then physical man-in-the-middle installing it between my modem and router. Sigh. I'll add it to my to-do list.
Oh, right, results: after switching to AdGuard DNS and closing/reopening Vivaldi, the initial ad-page for every YouTube video vanished. I then restarted my computer and tested again, still no ads.
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi update displays Ads on Youtube (AdBlock + & Ublock Origin installed, 2024-May-02):
Why on earth would you think Vivaldi is doing this?
Because the ads getting through occurred immediately after the most recent update.
I am willing to accept uncertainty here. Correlation /= causation. It is possible that the timing is coincidence... but the timing does make me eye the recent update as a potential cause.
On reflection, I can further accept that my post title and content framed the situation as presuming fault on Vivaldi, and that this is subjective and reactionary of me. For the purpose of trying to be a useful contributor to constructive conversation, and not leaning in the direction of being a flaming internet troll, I could have, and should have stated my observations in a less accusatory tone, and more of a request for confirmation / assistance tone. I apologize for that lapse.
@lone1 Sure
There's been several such topics on the forums after YouTube got stricter with adblockers and started showing warnings to logged-in users that use of adblockers could mean their account being deleted.
Of course, YT can't threaten account deletion for users who don't log in
Like I said this is a never-ending struggle between blocklists and websites. Sometimes the ad-mongers have the upper hand, sometimes the blocklists (i.e. the people) are on top.
The best workaround of course, is to wean oneself of the YouTube habit. Personally, I use torrents for my entertainment needs
Additional update (2024-May-3).
I still have the AdGuard DNS in use, but once again saw the same kind of ad come up. I'm guessing either the adblocking DNS is actually ineffective, or YouTube is currently / actively trialling new workarounds for forcing ad delivery.
@lone1 Maybe you're just doing too much of a good thing? Using different adblockers in parallel is not advisable. I ONLY use uBlock Origin, without additional blocklists. I disabled the inbuilt adblocker of Vivaldi.
No ads in YT. It can be that simple.