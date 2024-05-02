@CooperDad I am using Linux Mint Cinnamon 21.3 Edge, and copy and paste is a very complicated issue in Linux, and has nothing to do with Vivaldi mail.(which is for me another window-like textbox - within the browser window, just like gmail).

In Linux , if you copy and paste using the mouse, or Ctrl-c/Ctrl-v, or Ctrl-Ins/Shift-Ins, each may copy and paste differently, and then there is Ctrl+Shift+v for the terminal.

I recommend that you test the various methods to find your preferred result. Mouse settings also play an important rôle on how they interact with a window. Check the window settings as well.