Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes fixes from Chromium upstream and resolves two other nasty bugs.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Thx!
Also for the Desserts!
-
Good fixes!
-
third this time? Thanks
-
Nice, my 6.7 Standalone updated after 1 hour of waiting.
-
5th updated this morning
-
[Crash] On startup with HTTP Auth prompt dialog open (VB-106069)
Thanks a lot for this fix!
-
It is still not possible to save the encryption key.(VB-105910)
-
Copying and pasting from a webpage to a composed email in Vivaldi is not good as of this update: strange looking characters are added to the beginning of many of the sentences in the copied text.
I am using Vivaldi on Linux, FWIW.
-
@CooperDad I am using Linux Mint Cinnamon 21.3 Edge, and copy and paste is a very complicated issue in Linux, and has nothing to do with Vivaldi mail.(which is for me another window-like textbox - within the browser window, just like gmail).
In Linux , if you copy and paste using the mouse, or Ctrl-c/Ctrl-v, or Ctrl-Ins/Shift-Ins, each may copy and paste differently, and then there is Ctrl+Shift+v for the terminal.
I recommend that you test the various methods to find your preferred result. Mouse settings also play an important rôle on how they interact with a window. Check the window settings as well.
-
@ineuw said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
@CooperDad I am using Linux Mint Cinnamon 21.3 Edge, and copy and paste is a very complicated issue in Linux, and has nothing to do with Vivaldi mail.(which is for me another window-like textbox - within the browser window, just like gmail).
In Linux , if you copy and paste using the mouse, or Ctrl-c/Ctrl-v, or Ctrl-Ins/Shift-Ins, each may copy and paste differently, and then there is Ctrl+Shift+v for the terminal.
I recommend that you test the various methods to find your preferred result. Mouse settings also play an important rôle on how they interact with a window. Check the window settings as well.
Interesting… I have never had an issue in multiple years now until this update.
-
Interesting… I have never had an issue in multiple years now until this update.
Neither did I, but don't waste your time. I spent the last three years on this subject. You can search the discussions on Github Autokey as a start. You will also find that keyboard navigation in a mail textbox may be sluggish.
I also get gibberish copied and pasted from web sources, but it depends what was copied, and what keys, or mouse copy methods used.
This is not just an update. Everything in computing is changing and is slowly being "tightened" up by our new generation of software engineers, as the youngest of the baby boomer generation retired. It was time.
-
copy and paste is a very complicated issue in Linux [etc,etc]
Hä?
-
@CooperDad said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
Copying and pasting from a webpage to a composed email in Vivaldi is not good as of this update
Can you post the url from where you are copy-pasting stuff? Or the text itself maybe? I have no issues whatsoever.
-
@npro good question. I forgot to ask the source of the copy.
@CooperDad, copy and paste is affected between offline to offline, offline to browser, browser to browser.
For example: Copying to a textbox in a browser window, some characters confuse HTML, and must be enclosed in single quotes - required for literal characters . . . like '<>'.
-
@cleuton4k VB-106220 "Unable to save new backup of encryption key after you have logged in with a backup key" - Confirmed.
-
@npro said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
@CooperDad said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
Copying and pasting from a webpage to a composed email in Vivaldi is not good as of this update
Can you post the url from where you are copy-pasting stuff? Or the text itself maybe? I have no issues whatsoever.
It varies ... in other words, it's just not one site or text that does this ...
I just now started using CTRL-SHIFT-v to copy plain text and that seems to work now. It seems that CTRL-v automatically copied plain text in previous versions of Vivaldi.
-
Ad blocking has stooped working on YouTube.
https://postimg.cc/tYM3YNsX
-
@iPristy said in Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
Ad blocking has stooped working on YouTube.
https://postimg.cc/tYM3YNsX
Hi,
Read here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94832/youtube-block-ads-with-native-ad-blocker
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@iPristy That's not because of Vivaldi. YouTube is taking aggressive action against ad blocker extensions:
https://9to5google.com/2024/01/13/youtube-new-wave-slow-downs-ad-blocker/