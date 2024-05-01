Does not detect default output device (speakers) with Senfcall meeting
Strange issue , when i join a meeting at https://public.senfcall.de/en Vivaldi does not detect the speakers as output and i can not hear anything in meeting.
Do you experience this too?
@DoctorG I tried it out (didn't even know it yet - thanks for the link!) .
- I put on my headset.
- In the settings, I was able to set the headset's microphone and the external speakers as output. Test sound was successful.
(I had to deactivate
Privacy Badgerto see the "block/allow"-popup of Vivaldi.)
I couldn't check anything else as I didn't have anyone called for a meeting.
That was yesterday, and more strangeness the icon in tab showd the disabled sound icon, i do not knew why this got disabled, i never clicked it.
But when i tried to set to enabled the icon flips to disabled again.
Can this be a bug that Vivaldi 6.7 does not detect the devices and its states.
@DoctorG said in Does not detect default output device (speakers) with Senfcall meeting:
Can this be a bug that Vivaldi 6.7 does not detect the devices and its states.
Don't know, as I'm on V 6.7.3329.21 (in Linux). Have you checked it both in Windows and Linux?
What about fresh profile?
@Dancer18 said in Does not detect default output device (speakers) with Senfcall meeting:
What about fresh profile?
No chance, that was a extra profile only for meetings.
Have you checked it both in Windows and Linux?
Can not check om my WIndows workstation, it has no meeting hardware, but interesting idea: i could check if hardware is correctly detected.
Ah, i see on Windows 11 that BigBluButton (the meeting server software) does not detect with Vivaldi which device is selected.