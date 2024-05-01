How is one supposed to manually add passwords to Vivaldi via Import?

There are all sorts of obsolete threads dealing with Vivaldi and chrome flags, often experimental, which do not seem to exist anymore.

I want manually import some password(s) from a CSV file. So:

I go to File -> Import from Applications or Files

The Imports dialog opens

dialog opens I choose Reading List (CSV)

I hit the Choose File button

button I select a .csv file that was created via Vivaldi's own Export Passwords beforehand

beforehand And... I get an error!!!

The pre-created Export Passwords file has the following format:

But the import command appears to expect something completely different:

Note that the error message suggests some fields that don't even refer to login credentials!

There are other file formats available for import, but their format is also unclear and not documented.

Does anyone know of a currently workable way to manually add extra passwords?

I am running version 6.7.3329.21, which should be the latest available stable Linux build. As of Apr 30, 2024, that is.