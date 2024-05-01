@Catweazle The point isn't whether the site contains malware, but that anyone (router/switch/ISP, whether controlled by the owner of that equipment, or by an intruder) can maliciously and undetectably modify the content while it is in transit.

Thus, what the site sends you may not be what you receive, and that is why an unencrypted download is dangerous.

BTW, yes, you may use SHA256 hashes to verify the transfer, BUT: where did you get those reference hashes from? The same server as the download came from? If so, the reference hash is as untrustworthy as the download itself. You can only (moderately, assuming the server isn't compromised) trust such references when they come from a secure server (and if that is used, then the download can be served from that server, too).

PGP signatures may be used to provide a more secure verification of downloads, provided you trust the public key, that is .