List of useful pages and services to check privacy and security
It is always advisable to check pages, services and apps before using them, to avoid unpleasant surprises. For this reason, I have thought of presenting here a small list of services that allow us to analyze them in depth..
Website checks
Blacklight - Real-Time Website Privacy Inspector
(In the options we can sellect if the test is for Mobile or PC, for users of the USA or EU)
Webbkoll - This tool helps you check what data-protecting measures a site has taken to help you exercise control over your privacy.
Domain Digger - Get details about any Domain
Spamhouse - IP and Domain Reputation checker
URL Void - This service helps you detect potentially malicious websites
Virus Total - Analyse suspicious files, domains, IPs and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, automatically share them with the security community
Browser, OS and apps privacy
check
Device Info - A web browser security testing, privacy testing, and troubleshooting tool
Browserleaks - Several tools to check the privacy of your Browser
AmIunique - Check your Browser fingerprint
Test your adblocker
Exodus Privacy - Check the privacy of Android apps
There are also some more, but these are the most relevant tools
Thanks ,it is very helpful for me !
