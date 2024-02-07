It is always advisable to check pages, services and apps before using them, to avoid unpleasant surprises. For this reason, I have thought of presenting here a small list of services that allow us to analyze them in depth..

Website checks

Blacklight - Real-Time Website Privacy Inspector

(In the options we can sellect if the test is for Mobile or PC, for users of the USA or EU)

Webbkoll - This tool helps you check what data-protecting measures a site has taken to help you exercise control over your privacy.

Domain Digger - Get details about any Domain

Spamhouse - IP and Domain Reputation checker

URL Void - This service helps you detect potentially malicious websites

Virus Total - Analyse suspicious files, domains, IPs and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, automatically share them with the security community

Browser, OS and apps privacy

check

Device Info - A web browser security testing, privacy testing, and troubleshooting tool

Browserleaks - Several tools to check the privacy of your Browser

AmIunique - Check your Browser fingerprint

Test your adblocker

Exodus Privacy - Check the privacy of Android apps

There are also some more, but these are the most relevant tools