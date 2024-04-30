Not to save a password - only the user name
For some sites I want to not store the password. To do that I currently use a dummy password but I need to delete it each time and then decline updating it (with the danger to accidentally store it).
Please add the possibility to not store the password in the first place.
@7eggert Although there's not a feature for that in the browser at present, every time a website offers "remember me on this site." what it's doing is offering to set a durable cookie containing your username - so that whenever you return to the site, you username is pre-filled. That has much the same effect.