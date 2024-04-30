Focus Panel doesn't work when Focus is on Page.
-
thedayismine
Hi,
I recently updated. I'm on the current version. Here's the bug.
When focus is on the page, I am unable to
Focus Panel. However, if my focus is on the Panel, I am able to
Focus Page.
All extensions disabled. I've tried everything.
--
-
@thedayismine Works for me. You will have to share more of your setup, or better try to reproduce from a fresh profile.
-
@thedayismine Hi, this seems to work for me too. Are there any specific pages involved? It could be that the webpage or panel consumes the keyboard shortcut for its own use.
-
@daniel One thing I stumbled upon is “focus panel” fails when having some part of the UI in focus. E.g. Place the cursor in the address field and trigger the shortcut. Or in the status bar open the calendar status popup and then try to switch focus to panel.
-
I reported this years ago as:
VB-62216 Focus Panel hotkey for History no longer works
Added with 6.6 that it basically fails for most panels.
Also seems that after Alt+Tab focus is sometimes lost.
My workaround is generally to just F4 toggle it to obtain input focus, or use the direct hotkey like Ctrl+Shift+H for history etc.
-
thedayismine
Hey @daniel the issue for me occurs on all sites. Try it with google docs or google search (as a page) and chatgpt (in the panel).
For me, If I have my cursor focused in both the google search input field, and the chatgpt message input field, the focus Page shortcuts will always work. But the focus panel only works once, after browser startup.
Shortcuts I've set:
- Focus page:
F9(default I think)
- Focus Panel:
F10
