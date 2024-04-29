Hi! Google Chrome will be added the feature to be able to disable all extensions by one click.

Chrome's Extension Menu gets new UI update and a handy feature

https://www.gamerstones.com/2024/04/chromes-extension-menu-getting-more-material-you-on-mac-windows-and-chromeos/

I hope this feature. When website is broken, I will think the reason is add-block extension at first. And if it is not, I will think other extensions are reason. When it is, I will disable all extensions at extensions manage feature. Now, I must disable one by one. It is troublesome.

If this fature add to Vivaldi, it will be very useful!

P.S.

If this feature will be added to Vivaldi, I think it is better that this feature is added on extensions manage feature ( vivaldi://extensions/ ).