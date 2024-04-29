Memory Saver Shorter Idle Times
-
Memory Saver is great. Can you provide 30 and 15 minute idle times as well?
If I remember correctly, when this wasn't exposed - but was just a Chrome feature - there were 5 and 10 minute option even?
If the user is surfing very actively he can visit a lot of sites in 1 hour and a lot can stay loaded when they may not be needed.
-
@g_bartsch Why not use the Automatic setting? I am not sure how long it waits before hibernating tabs, but I am sure it is lot less than 1 hour.
See Memory Saver
-
@Pesala I tried that first but it didn't seem to hibernate the tabs very quickly. I'll try again. It was nice when we had control over the exact time. With Automatic we don't know/when how the system decides to hibernate tabs.
-
Here made a Mouse Gesture to Hibernate Background Tabs.
You can add one in the meantime.
-
@Pesala Actually for me Automatic doesn't hibernate even after 1 hour.
-
@Zalex108 Good idea. It's better for me to make an addition to the page right-click context menu so I just did that.
-
In the meantime you could create a command chain. That would give you a button that you can place where ever you want and will hibernate background tabs on click
-
@sjudenim I've never made a command chain but will look into how to do it. Thank you!
-
@sjudenim Thanks for your tip. That is a very cool ability Vivaldi makes possible. Now I need to find out if its possible to make a custom icon for this chain command icon.
-
@g_bartsch See the help file Custom Icons.
-
@Pesala Thank you! That's perfect. Now the weak link will be my ability/inability to make a decent looking icon. I'll need to use transparency I assume.
-
@g_bartsch said in Memory Saver Shorter Idle Times:
make a decent looking icon.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=hibernation+icon+set&t=vivaldim&ia=web
-
@Pesala Well this is unoriginal but will do for now: