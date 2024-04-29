Speed Dials Disappeared
I don't know why and i didn't do anything but all my speed dials in start page disappeared. They were important speed dials. How to get them back?
@Narek456 The image thumbs/icons of the speeddials or the speed dials themselve?
@DoctorG speed dials themselves
@Narek456 Had you checked in Bookmarks Manager (Ctrl+B)
- if they landed Trash
- if folder has no SpeedDial property active
- a extension causes this
@DoctorG HOLY *** IT'S THERE. It's in the trash. ctrl b, yes, helped. But how do I recover these dials? There doesn't seem to be a recover button
modedit: please mind your language, thanks, this isn't primary school
@Narek456 Like with any other file/bookmarks manager - you move them out of trash and back where you want them. Either using drag+drop or copy/paste.
You know, like the Windows Recycle Bin works
@Pathduck Sorry for late response. Thank you bro