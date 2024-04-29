Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes crash fixes and various other small fixes and changes.
Click here to see the full blog post
stardepp Translator Ambassador
RiveDroite Ambassador
lost 1 window on update which was weird, looks to be 1 window might get lost in the update from previous stable update (seen on Linux and Windows but not macOS)
@Ruarí said in Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
This update
When you delete RSS feeds, they leave garbage in Local Storage.
I deleted ALL RSS, restarted the browser - the garbage in Local Storage is still there.
- Violation of confidentiality
- Just extra megabytes of junk that cannot be deleted
@Capushon Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG said in Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker
VB-106060
@Ruarí said in Minor update for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
This update
When you delete a mailbox and all its messages, the mailbox name and access token remain in Preferences.
Breach of confidentiality.
VB-106071
hiberhernandezcom
@hiberhernandezcom Please use English in this section of the forum.
Lingvanex Translation
I'm using Vivaldi for many reasons that I wouldn't finish mentioning here. But one of the main ones is because of its download manager, I like the idea of it showing the information of the file to download, before downloading, this is essential for me, thank you very much for that! A minor problem, however, is that the download file size is not correct compared to when the download is completed. This is not that important for most users, but for me it is, because I have a legal software download site.
I know it is not a priority issue, but if you could take it into account, I would appreciate it.
