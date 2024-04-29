@hiberhernandezcom Please use English in this section of the forum.

Lingvanex Translation

I'm using Vivaldi for many reasons that I wouldn't finish mentioning here. But one of the main ones is because of its download manager, I like the idea of it showing the information of the file to download, before downloading, this is essential for me, thank you very much for that! A minor problem, however, is that the download file size is not correct compared to when the download is completed. This is not that important for most users, but for me it is, because I have a legal software download site.

I know it is not a priority issue, but if you could take it into account, I would appreciate it.