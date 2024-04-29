Context menu and why do developers always need to break things that aren't broken?
Why was there ever a need to mess with the context menu?
And who thought it was a good idea that you need to scroll now.... on Desktop.... with millions of pixels real estate?
Why does the context menu now need more space for the same information taking away from the side for a stupid not needed larger border and round corners?
Just leave things the fuck alone when they work.
Obvious question: How do I revert back?
@Bob321 said in Context menu and why do developers always need to break things that aren't broken?:
And who thought it was a good idea
Chromium devs. They did it. Vivaldi gives you the option to revert it, see Settings/Appereance/Menu/Compact Layout. Check it and restart.
Also mind your language, no need to be vulgar if you don't pay attention to the release notes, where it was written already how to do it.
@iAN-CooG Nice! Thank you very much.
I could have guessed that this comes from the chrome devs.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Bob321 The quick fix from the Vivaldi Team may not last long.
I suggest organising your bookmarks into more folders, and decluttering your menus over the next few weeks so that you don’t lose your rag when the change becomes final.
