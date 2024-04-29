For every update of Vivaldi it seems as if the behaviour of address bar autocompletion has changed radically. Reliance on muscle memory becomes unreliable.

After updating to 6.7 it seems that bookmark nicknames no longer work as they used to. There are pages I use quite a lot, and I'd like to be able to open them quickly. So I use short bookmark nicknames (2-3 characters).

For instance, I use the nickname 'nu' for the HTML validator. But now typing 'nu' in the address field autocompletes (and selects!) some .nu domain I visited in the past. There are a lot of irrelevant matches and I have to use the down arrow key quite a few times to reach the proper entry.

My Drop-Down Menu Priority setting is as follows:

Bookmarks Nicknames

Frequently Visited Pages

Direct Match

Typed History

Browser History

Everything else is disabled.

Why does the Vivaldi team keep doing this? For those of us who use Vivaldi professionally, efficient and reliable operation is crucial. Behaviour changing constantly is rather the opposite.

I understand the need for development and improvement, but please do not change the default behaviour. Feel free to add new options, but provide them as options, not as defaults.