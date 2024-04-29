Please stop changing autocompletion with every update!
-
For every update of Vivaldi it seems as if the behaviour of address bar autocompletion has changed radically. Reliance on muscle memory becomes unreliable.
After updating to 6.7 it seems that bookmark nicknames no longer work as they used to. There are pages I use quite a lot, and I'd like to be able to open them quickly. So I use short bookmark nicknames (2-3 characters).
For instance, I use the nickname 'nu' for the HTML validator. But now typing 'nu' in the address field autocompletes (and selects!) some .nu domain I visited in the past. There are a lot of irrelevant matches and I have to use the down arrow key quite a few times to reach the proper entry.
My Drop-Down Menu Priority setting is as follows:
- Bookmarks Nicknames
- Frequently Visited Pages
- Direct Match
- Typed History
- Browser History
Everything else is disabled.
Why does the Vivaldi team keep doing this? For those of us who use Vivaldi professionally, efficient and reliable operation is crucial. Behaviour changing constantly is rather the opposite.
I understand the need for development and improvement, but please do not change the default behaviour. Feel free to add new options, but provide them as options, not as defaults.
-
@A11yCat A similar problem has been reported.
See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95696/6-6-bookmarks-nicknames-not-working-in-url-bar
-
If it's the same,
Continue there so we can close this as Duplicate.
Thx
-
@Zalex108
The post by VanishedOne solved the problem for me. This time.
However, my point still stands. I would like to ask Vivaldi's developers not to make this sort of changes, at least not without clearly explaining the consequences. I could not see anything about this in the "what's new" promo article.
Efficency is important in professional use. I'm billing by the hour, and cannot afford to spend a lot of time searching for workarounds to repair things that became broken for no apparent reason.
I do love Vivaldi, though, and I don't want to switch to something inferior. Just tread a bit more carefully when changing important features, please.
-
Then,
You might need to create a FR asking for that.