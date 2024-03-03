6.6 | Bookmarks nicknames not working in URL bar
RasheedHolland
I saw that the topicstarter in the other (closed) thread said that this bug is fixed. But with me, everytime I type a one character nickname in an already active tab (with website loaded), it tries to search in Google for the typed text. So perhaps https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/sinix can explain what exactly has been fixed for him. Because my bug hasn't been fixed in Viv 6.6.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/737277
ModEdit: Title
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland 6.6.3271.45 I can confirm this.
@DoctorG said in Bookmarks nicknames not working in URL bar (2):
Hi,
Confirm the Bug or the Fix?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Zalex108 I confirmed the bug with 6.6.3271.45 + 6.6.3284.24
VB-102765 "Bookmarks nicknames not working in URL bar" - Reopened.