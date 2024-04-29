Catalina 10.15.7 | Latest and/or Best version of Vivaldi
russurquhart1
Vivaldi bounces then closes
Hi I'm trying to get Vivlvaldi to open on my Mac. I have a MacBook Pro Retina mid-2015, I am running OS X Cataline 10.15.7.
Will Vivaldi work on my machine? Is it to old?
Any help is greatly appreciated, I'd love to try your browser!
Thanks,
Russ
ModEdit: Title
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
I guess it needs an older version
Check here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95227/latest-and-or-best-version-of-vivaldi-for-mojave-10-14-6
That appears to be the case. I went back to version 6.0.29 and that seems to work. (On the main page of Downloads it said that the latest would work with os 10.15.+ and I would think my version would qualify.) I'll try easing up version numbers to see what works. Thanks!
It appears that 6.2.3105.58, is the last version that will work on my machine. The next version, and versions from there on do not. fyi
I know there is an app to skip macOS HW limitation / upgrades.
Don't remember the name but it works fine.
It will allow you to run up to date software.
If you think of it, let me know, I'd be curious about it. I'd also be curious as to what specifically changed in Vivaldi from versions 6.2.3105.58 => 6.4.3160. You skipped a whole dot level there!
OakdaleFTL
@russurquhart1 I'm a little mystified by the exchanges in this thread...
I'm running Catalina on a late-2012 Mac mini, and am using Vivaldi 6.7.3329.17 / Chrome 124.0.6367.90 — the latest Stable. Without problems! (I also use the Snapshots.) The last I heard, Catalina will be supported to or through October...depending on the Chromium update schedule.
Rather than trying various older versions, I'd recommend you use the latest! Enjoy!
EDIT: One further tip — for its first opening, left-click on the V icon in the Applications folder and select Open. Then you should see a two-choice dialog; choose Open...
(This dialog warns of an app downloaded from the internet — like you didn't know that! )
