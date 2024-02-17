Unsolved Latest and/or Best version of Vivaldi for Mojave 10.14.6
-
Hi Everyone,
Newbie here. Sorry to bug y'all but I did try to search forum & general site for posts and info on Vivaldi versions compatible with Mojave, but couldn't locate any.
I'd like to download from the "Old Versions" page the latest or best [most STABLE, if not the lastest] version of Vivaldi for OS Mojave -- I have last version, 10.14.6, of it installed on iMac.
Thank you for any help!
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
I guess is the next to that Snapshot
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/anyone-heard-of-mastodon-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-2861-3/
So
The Vivaldi Stable 5.6/5.7 at Vivaldi Archive
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
Hi Zalex108,
Thank you so much for this!