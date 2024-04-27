I have removed all extension about Ad block, it still show the prompt and refuse to play !

But in another Browser (Chrome,Yandex) , the YouTube play very well!



The copied text of the shot:

Ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service

It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Video playback is blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled.

Ads allow YouTube to be used by billions worldwide.

You can go ad-free with YouTube Premium, and creators can still get paid from your subscription.

Any help please, thanks!