Solved YouTube cannot play video at Vivaldi
I have removed all extension about Ad block, it still show the prompt and refuse to play !
But in another Browser (Chrome,Yandex) , the YouTube play very well!
The copied text of the shot:
Ad blockers violate YouTube's Terms of Service
It looks like you may be using an ad blocker. Video playback is blocked unless YouTube is allowlisted or the ad blocker is disabled.
Ads allow YouTube to be used by billions worldwide.
You can go ad-free with YouTube Premium, and creators can still get paid from your subscription.
Any help please, thanks!
@wibrst You have to disable Vivaldi’s default ad-blocking to view YouTube videos.
A workaround is the make a quick command for History Back, Delay 100, History Forward. This will skip the initial ad, but not inline ads.
Clearing YouTube cookies, and restarting Vivaldi may make ad-blocking work on YouTube for a week or two, then the message reappears.
There are some other solutions in this thread: Annoying ads on YouTube are back.
@Pesala
Thank you very much! The first line of your reply hit the point! I haven't really notice the little icon in address bar to control the block function for current site!
Really Thanks! So I can keep using Vivaldi!
@wibrst, I still block ads in YT, but without these nags, but instead of the Vivaldi adblocker, which in YT now only block trackers, I use the Violentmonkey extension with these scripts.
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/480192-youtube视频-音乐-儿童广告拦截
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/489585-ultimate-youtube-ad-remover-and-detection-bypasser/code
You can install the userscripts also directly as extension, downloading these in a folder and drag these in the extension page in developer mode, but then you must these than update by hand, in the Violentmonkey extension theu are linked direct from the Greasyfork site and not from your HD.
I prefer Pacific Monkey
@Zalex108, too, but he refuses to enter in Vivaldi
@Catweazle Cool! Thank you very much! I'll consider to use it. have a good day!
@Zalex108 Cool! Thank you!
Another good workaround for channels that you like to watch regularly is to subscribe to its feed. The videos can be played without ads in the feed. Send the video to a PiP window to watch it at a larger size.
My mail and feeds are in a pinned tab on my 1600x1200 portrait monitor, but I have a 1920x1080 landscape monitor on which I can watch videos, while continuing to browse on my primary portrait monitor.