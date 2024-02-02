Annoying ads on youtube are back
clifffraser
I came to Vivaldi browser from Firefox. Unfortunately Vivaldi seems to have lost the battle with Google, ads are now creeping in on Youtube despite adblock adins and the onboard adblocker. Its been a few months now and regretable I must return to Firefox which seems to be winning the battle. At least for the moment.
Pesala Ambassador
@clifffraser YouTube is a law unto itself.
I have not seen ads for a while, nor the warning message to turn off my (Vivaldi) ad-blocker, but it is anyone’s guess how long that will last.
Try clearing YouTube cookies, logging out and logging in again.
Pesala Ambassador
@clifffraser @Pesala said in Ads on YouTube start page no longer blocked:
I made myself a command chain button for History Back, Delay 100ms, History Forward, which skip
I'll just leave this here:
https://www.google.com/search?q=firefox+youtube+adblock+site:reddit.com
--
@clifffraser had same issue a few months ago, YouTube would show me ads despite Ad-Blocker - Just install uBlock Origin and use it with the Vivaldi Blocker. As far as I can tell there is no issue with having both on and uBlock Origin is a better blocker than the Vivaldi Blocker.
At this point, Ublock Origin is highly recommended, saved me alot of hassle.
I use both uBlock Origin and Privacy Badger with Vivaldi set to "No Blocking" on YouTube. Works well.