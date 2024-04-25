V 6.7 | Vivaldi crash on startup
-
Hi!
After the latest update (today), vivaldi crashes on startup. Never happened before.
I dont get the chance to change anything.
For some reason, I tried to start vivaldi in sandboxie and it works fine.
Anyone know what do to?
I probably cant update vivaldi anymore if I only can open it in sandboxie
sorry for my crappy english
thank you
-
@brookr1 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@brookr1 Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Try to start Vivaldi in command line like this:
Start cmd.exe
Type command
start vivaldi --disable-extensions --disable-gpu
If that works try next to check if Vivaldi + GPU driver is a issue:
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
If that works, the Vivaldi > GPU interaction is ok.
Try next with a fresh test profile:
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTVIV"
If that works, then some extensions causing the trouble in original browser profile.
-
thank you for your response.
The only thing that worked was "start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTVIV"".
Is there a way to disable extensions from the vivaldi system files?
It would be quite a big job to restore all my stuff with a completely new profile
thank you
edit: I mean like editing a text file or something
-
@brookr1 Same problem today after update Vivaldi on Windows 10
I have only one extension called VeePN...
-
@DoctorG said in V 6.7 | Vivaldi crash on startup:
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
Used this command 1 time. Didn't turn any extension off. Now the browser opens as usual, everything is fine now.
-
I found it
I made a copy of the vivaldi folder and all its content.
Then I deleted the contents of
C:\Users\brookr1\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensions
Now works
-
@brookr1 I told to run without extensions with this commnad line in cmd.exe window:
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
If such works, a extension causes a crash without such command.
-
@DoctorG said in V 6.7 | Vivaldi crash on startup:
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
thanks for your help but your command did not work. Still crashed on startup of browser
-
mib2berlin
@brookr1
I am glad you get it working but I am not sure if your profile is now corrupted in some way.
Can you add new extensions?
Do you use the sync feature?
Extensions are in several files and folders, in the file Preferences, for example.
If all work fine I would not care much but if you get strange errors in the future just remember your profile is may the culprit.
Cheers, mib
-
I had to reinstall the extension but now it seems fine.
I dont use sync feature.
I tried to install a new extension I havent tried before. No trouble so far.
I will remember that.
thank you!
-
-
@brookr1 @DoctorG @mib2berlin @nur777 I think I'm having the same problem. Vivaldi starts up & then disappears. It's like it's dropped out of memory. I ran disck cleanup. I ran memory test. I tried changing display settings. I reinstalled Vivalsi. Nothing has worked. Don't know where to look, what else to try or test.
I'm on Edge at the moment. No problems. Help!!
-
@janrif said in V 6.7 | Vivaldi crash on startup:
I'm on Edge at the moment. No problems. Help!!
You can install VDev as Standalone in the meantime to still surf with V set up
You can try and Sync your Profile.
-
mib2berlin
@janrif
Hi, a user report the same, may you check there, it is not a real solution but you can try.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97209/v-6-7-fails-on-each-first-launch
-
@DoctorG said in V 6.7 | Vivaldi crash on startup:
@brookr1 Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Try to start Vivaldi in command line like this:
Start cmd.exe
Type command
start vivaldi --disable-extensions --disable-gpu
If that works try next to check if Vivaldi + GPU driver is a issue:
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
If that works, the Vivaldi > GPU interaction is ok.
Try next with a fresh test profile:
start vivaldi --user-data-dir="%TEMP%\TESTVIV"
If that works, then some extensions causing the trouble in original browser profile.
I tried all of these command lines w/o success....
-
@brookr1 said in V 6.7 | Vivaldi crash on startup:
C:\Users\brookr1\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensions
@brookr1 are you positive that is the path? I can follow your path to "User Data", but from there I do not see/have a default subfolder named "Default" but if I look in my profile folder I see a folder called "Extensions" that looks like this
Perhaps, are these the folders you refer to in your path? TIA
-
First Profile is \User Data\ Default
Subsequents
Profile #
-
@Zalex108 said in V 6.7 | Vivaldi crash on startup:
First Profile is \User Data\ Default
Subsequents
Profile #
OK, tks but I don't have it there. So should I create a "Default" folder at that location & move profile (in my case #6) into that location?
OK, tks. I found it. Now what? Is that where my profile files (#5 & #6) supposed to be? Is my folder structure wrong?
-
I think that is the same "extensions" folder you have there below "extension state" folder.
I should have mentioned that I made a backup of my appdata/vivaldi folder before I deleted anything
edit: after you made a backup of the vivaldi folder, you could try to delete everything in the "extensions" folder like I did
-
I don't know what are you trying to do.
If related to the Standalone Install of V Dev,
Just install, run it and if works fine, then Sync.
If you are trying to fix the problem,
First of all,
Locate the Cache folders
Delete them
Copy the whole Profile Folder
To create a Default is not really needed if you've removed from the Profile Manager.
V has a file to point to the Profiles.
Actually,
Better do not touch since will need many work to put it right then.