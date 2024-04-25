V 6.7 | Stable_6.7.3329.17-1_amd64.deb on Ubuntu 24.04 stalls with white window
vivaldi-stable_6.7.3329.17-1_amd64.deb on Ubuntu 24.04 stalls with white window
On Ubuntu 24.04 vivaldi-stable_6.7.3329.17-1_amd64.deb stalls with white window. Last version vivaldi-stable_6.6.3271.61-1_amd64.deb runs OK.
Error message on Console:
MESA: error: ZINK: failed to choose pdev
libEGL warning: egl: failed to create dri2 screen
[6200:6200:0425/105250.769342:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(198)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization
MESA: error: ZINK: failed to choose pdev
libEGL warning: egl: failed to create dri2 screen
[6263:6263:0425/105251.260522:ERROR:viz_main_impl.cc(198)] Exiting GPU process due to errors during initialization
[6232:8:0425/105251.463915:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(131)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer.
[6261:7:0425/105251.465529:ERROR:command_buffer_proxy_impl.cc(131)] ContextResult::kTransientFailure: Failed to send GpuControl.CreateCommandBuffer.
[6159:6159:0425/105252.623638:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242)
[6159:6159:0425/105253.586868:ERROR:extension_host.cc(416)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event.
[6159:6159:0425/105253.586925:ERROR:extension_host.cc(416)] Received EventAck for extension jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah for an unknown event.
I have the same problem, on endeavouros.
@HCKoe @matthiash
Hi, do you use Wayland with vivaldi://flags/#ozone-platform-hint enabled?
This is a bug reported and fixed internally today, this is a Chromium bug.
Wayland is not officially supported and I am not sure if you can disable it or set to Auto with a command line switch.
I hope the team publish the fix with a minor update of 6.7.
@mib2berlin Yes, we use wayland and have set vivaldi://flags/#ozone-platform-hint to auto. This should choose "wayland".
Hey, I have these too, but disabling them does not make a difference for me.
@HCKoe @matthiash
There is a statement from a Vivaldi team member:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97175/vivaldi-boosts-performance-with-memory-saver-and-auto-detects-feeds-with-its-feed-reader/24#:~:text=This is an upstream issue in Chromium
I got it running by using these flags:
--ozone-platform=wayland
--use-angle=vulkan
We could start it with:
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland
Had the same issue, after the update Vivaldi opens as a black screen.
I had the flag
vivaldi://flags/#ozone-platform-hintset to
waylandbecause without it everything looks blurry.
I was able to start using the command line
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=waylandand changed the flag to
Default.
If I use this flag as
autoor
waylandI got the back screen, but with
Defaulteverything is blurry, so the only way is to start vivaldi using the command line until this is fixed.
Same on my Arch Linux running Gnome Wayland session.
Chromium 124 also fails to start when running natively on Wayland.
Edit:
Already fixed in Chromium code
https://issues.chromium.org/issues/329678163
-
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.21 (Stable channel) (64 bits) never runs natively on Wayland on Arch Linux running Gnome 46 Wayland when setting the "Preferred Ozone platform" flag to Auto or Wayland. It always runs on Xwayland instead.
@Strangiato Vivaldi doesn't support Wayland.
I'm using openSUSE. The ozone platform flag set to Wayland, causes Vivaldi to launch with a white screen. Setting this back to Default, uses X11, but required an X11 login session to relaunch Vivaldi in order to access the flag to change it. Setting it on Auto, Vivaldi launches fine here, so it's likely using X11, not Wayland..
Wayland support is not activated by default, but it worked until update to Vivaldi 6.7 based on Chromium 124. Wayland support of Chromium 124 also is not working on my system.
I have just updated to chromium 124.0.6367.118-1; its Wayland support is working again.