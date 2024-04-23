What is the security standard of mail client?
-
I have just introduced Vivaldi with the integrated mail client in a German Linux forum. The question immediately arose whether Vivaldi passes on login data of any accounts (excluded webmail.vivaldi) to a Vivaldi server.
Where can I find a summary of the privacy policy for the mail client?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Dancer18 Danke! / Thank You!
Vivaldi's Privacy Policy pertaining to the browser. It includes the type and purpose of data collection by Vivaldi, as well as third-party vendors. As there is no separate Privacy Policy for the mail client, I would assume use of it is covered by the browser Privacy Policy.
Vivaldi's Privacy Policy pertaining to Sync.
-
@edwardp Thanks for the quick reply. What is the current standard of mail encryption? StartTLS and SSL/TLS ? Is Vivaldi up-to-date with available standards?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Dancer18 Yes. Vivaldi is up to date with the standards.
-
edwardp Ambassador
-
@Dancer18 said in What is the security standard of mail client?:
Vivaldi passes on login data of any accounts (excluded webmail.vivaldi) to a Vivaldi server
Vivaldi sync does store passwords on the Vivaldi server, but encrypted with the user's master password (which is different than the Vivaldi account password). Thanks for promoting Vivaldi in other communities!
StartTLS is not supported but requested quite a bit here
-
@WildEnte said in What is the security standard of mail client?:
StartTLS is not supported but requested quite a bit here
Are you sure? For outgoing mails of one of my mail accounts I have set StartTLS, and it works.
@to all:
Here is the link to the German forum where I mentioned Vivaldi in detail. The topic is a question whether Evolution (program) provides a translation addon (it doesn't, contrary to Thunderbird).
-
edwardp Ambassador