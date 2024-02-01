Unfortunately, adding a Protonmail account to Vivaldi Mail at this stage is not possible. That's because Protonmail's bridge relies on STARTTLS, but in the initial version of Vivaldi Mail, we did not implement STARTTLS for IMAP or POP. The reason for that is that we decided to start by supporting TLS connections, which are better, because they do not require the connection to start off insecurely like STARTTLS does, and STARTTLS can be prevented by a man-in-the-middle attacker. (We support it for SMTP because of its popularity; many more services need it.) We would of course prefer for service providers to use a secure connection instead, rather than STARTTLS, but there may be technical limitations preventing Protonmail's bridge from doing so. As a result, we do want to implement STARTTLS for IMAP, in some future release.