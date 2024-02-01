STARTTLS support || [Proton Bridge]
I'm using Protonmail Bridge and it uses StartSSL for its builtin IMAP server.
Could you please let us chose the encryption type for the IMAP server ?
ModEdit: Title - Since Proton Bridge Set up info
thinkfuture
Has anyone had any luck setting up vivaldi mail for protonmail bridge? here is what I get:
@thinkfuture Same problem here, both with protonmail and with my work email.
terzaerian
I haven't had any luck either - I've tried every combination of socket type, port, and username and it won't take.
myviolinsings
@thinkfuture Do you think it's because we cannot change the connection security to StartTLS? Everything else seems to be input as the bridge info display. I really wanted this to work but I, too, get the same error and cannot get it to connect.
thinkfuture
possibly - as the instructions for IMAP want security set to None since you are just connecting to your own machine. I'll bet that's the problem.
Hello,
I'm trying to set up ProtonMail with the bridge software but M3 lacks the support for STARTTLS for both receiving and sending server. Is this something planned ? I hope it something that can be done, so that ProtonMail user's don't have to rely on the webmail as well
@peter Pretty sure it will come but still not (fully) implemented as I know
@hadden89 Thanks for the information !
aashish108
I can't add either. Any ideas what to do?
Hello
I have the same problem , and I verified with proton team that repond to me they do not plan to allow the SSL for their IMAP connection bridge.
So , the solution is to allow that in vivaldi client mail like thunderbird.
It is sad to be forced to change the vivaldi mail client to thunderbird or other because he is simply awesome to be intgerated in a full suite.
mib2berlin
@bechirman
Hi, the developer know about and it will be implemented at some time.
Regular snapshots arive at friday, keep an eye of the change logs.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/
Cheers, mib
Hope that soon because very important feature.
I also vote for support for the protonmail bridge which requires Starttls support on port 1143 and port 1025 for smtp.
This would be great!
Mark
TinyBabyOwl
Yup we need to be able to set the security to none to use protonmail bridge. Every single other email client I've ever used allows this. Please update this.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Unfortunately, adding a Protonmail account to Vivaldi Mail at this stage is not possible. That's because Protonmail's bridge relies on STARTTLS, but in the initial version of Vivaldi Mail, we did not implement STARTTLS for IMAP or POP. The reason for that is that we decided to start by supporting TLS connections, which are better, because they do not require the connection to start off insecurely like STARTTLS does, and STARTTLS can be prevented by a man-in-the-middle attacker. (We support it for SMTP because of its popularity; many more services need it.) We would of course prefer for service providers to use a secure connection instead, rather than STARTTLS, but there may be technical limitations preventing Protonmail's bridge from doing so. As a result, we do want to implement STARTTLS for IMAP, in some future release.
boldluck4131
Any ETA for the possible STARTTLS for IMAP implementation? I'd find it very useful too.
Very useful indeed!