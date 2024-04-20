Transitioned from Opera GX to Vivaldi recently, been liking it so far but just have this one major issue. If I download files that are pretty small like a couple of megabytes, it's pretty fast but if it's 200 megabytes then it will take hours to download averaging speeds of 10-40 Kps. The weird thing is that it bounces all over the place, if I pause it and then resume it, it goes from 10 Mbs to 400-300 Kps for a short time then dips down to the normal 10-40 Kps. I am running a VPN (Warp Cloudflare 1.1.1.1) but it doesn't affect the download since even if turned off it's still slow, I have basic antivirus software (Windows Firewall and Security), Speedtest.net rates it at a normal 300 Mbs download, currently using LAN for internet and all of the files come from Nexusmods so it's definitely a trusted website. Would appreciate help since I don't want to wait hours just downloading the files and not troubleshooting things that could've gone wrong.