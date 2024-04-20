Download speed being all over the place
Transitioned from Opera GX to Vivaldi recently, been liking it so far but just have this one major issue. If I download files that are pretty small like a couple of megabytes, it's pretty fast but if it's 200 megabytes then it will take hours to download averaging speeds of 10-40 Kps. The weird thing is that it bounces all over the place, if I pause it and then resume it, it goes from 10 Mbs to 400-300 Kps for a short time then dips down to the normal 10-40 Kps. I am running a VPN (Warp Cloudflare 1.1.1.1) but it doesn't affect the download since even if turned off it's still slow, I have basic antivirus software (Windows Firewall and Security), Speedtest.net rates it at a normal 300 Mbs download, currently using LAN for internet and all of the files come from Nexusmods so it's definitely a trusted website. Would appreciate help since I don't want to wait hours just downloading the files and not troubleshooting things that could've gone wrong.
I dont know if this matters but I'm also running a pretty old Seagate 1 TB HDD as my drive with M.2 SSD as a secondary drive.
@BravoTango7274 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
And in other browsers, given the same variables (VPN, extensions etc)?
There's no setting to control download speed in Vivaldi or any other browser I know of. If it's slow it's most likely your VPN or network, security software or extensions messing things up.
I get ~100MB/s downloading a large file from a fast source:
https://ftp.sunet.se/debian-cd/12.5.0/amd64/iso-bd/
@Pathduck I tried it at Opera GX and it was significantly higher at about 900-800 Kps. Does the amount of web browsers affect the download speeds?
mib2berlin
@BravoTango7274
Hi, what kind of internet connection do you have?
I have 50 MB/s telephone line and I get ~50 MB/s using the link form @Pathduck.
50 megabits per second means 6.25 megabytes per second theoretically.
@BravoTango7274 said in Download speed being all over the place:
Does the amount of web browsers affect the download speeds?
If you don't download with more than one browser at the same time no. I have 7 browsers installed.
50 Kbs is like a 1990 modem speed.
Some third party security software slowdown Vivaldi, check if it run with higher CPU if you download something with Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Sorry, I meant the tabs mattering on whether or not download speeds are faster or slower. I did try to turn off the VPN and it only boosted it to 100-200 Kps. Cpu usage does increase but its only like a 3-4 percent increase.
mib2berlin
@BravoTango7274
I meant the CPU usage of the AV software not Vivaldi.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
Sorry, haven't replied in a while. AV Software shows no increased CPU Usage and Guest profile for some reason didn't work so I had to use private mode and it still showed the same download speeds. Idk if this is important or not but I did enable parallel downloading.
Turned off parallel downloading and it sped up to about 800 Kps-1 Mbs. Happy about fast downloading speeds but would still like to know anything to boost it higher.
@BravoTango7274 Sometimes experimental internal settings by vivaldi://flags cause issues.
@BravoTango7274 Nexusmods caps download speeds:
They probably don't like people using parallell connections to try to game the system either... and you should not mess with experimental settings unless you understand what you're doing.
You did not answer my question about other browsers.
@Pathduck Oh right, sorry. My old browser (Opera GX) is relatively the same with Vivaldi at about 800 Kps-1 Mbs and Firefox downloads it a little bit faster at 1 Mbs.