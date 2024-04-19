Unsolved Shortcut to open link in background tab?
Hello!
My use case: I browse a site for nannies and on this particular site, every link, even when I use ctrl+click, opens in the same tab (and a new, background tab is opened as well). It catches the left click and forces the profile page to open in the same tab, basically.
Is there a way to set up a shortcut for right click->open in background tab?
Thanks!
@gryzor Have you tried middle click? This often works from me on wonky sites that do this...
@lfisk Forgot to say I'm on my laptop, no middle click available in the driver settings unfortunately
@gryzor A link to the site might help.
@Pesala Sure, but it's in Greek
@gryzor Understand the dilema... have you checked to see if any of the tricks for doing this (middle-click) work?
@lfisk Yup, nothing (but thanks for the suggestion, had forgotten about this though I had tried it some time ago)
@gryzor Just tried your link and the problem is the same as I've run into before. Middle-click will do what you want, just so you know... Also right-click and choose "Open link in Background Tab" works okay
@lfisk Yeah I know these two solutions work, but the first one is not available to me, second one makes it so much more cumbersome Was hoping to be able to map it to some shortcut, strange it's so difficult. But thanks!
Just a badly coded site, nothing new there, plenty of those on the web.
I get the same in all browsers, Chrome, Opera, Firefox.
Not a Vivaldi problem.
@Pathduck Didn't say it was a problem with Vivaldi, if it was I would report it as such Was just looking for a workaround!
barbudo2005
"This is a pain not to being aware whether clicking on a link will open a new tab or not."
Look this post and define by site if you want to open in the same tab or in background tab, always with a simple click. You are in charge not the site.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91408/links-not-opening-in-new-tab/15
@barbudo2005 oh cool! Not at laptop right now but will definitely try it! I wonder if it really works with background tabs since it only mentioned "new tabs"...
Thanks!
barbudo2005
If you define for site "Open in new tab" and use CTRL+Click the link open in background tab.
@gryzor What could work is a command chain. You would have to issue a keyboard shortcut and hover the link, opening it in a new tab. Then as next step you could automatically switch back to your original tab, which would effectively open the link in the background. Would require a bookmarklet as command. Haven’t tried it, but I guess it should be possible.
@luetage Wouldn't that be as hard as the usual modifier key, though? A gesture might work (if that's not too hard on a laptop), or of course any extension that can change the target attribute of links.
@barbudo2005 Just had the chance to try that extension. It's nice in general, doesn't work with the particular site But thanks!
barbudo2005
It works for me in
Look the target="_blank".
Interesting, will look into it.
barbudo2005
Did you click on "New" on Tab in the site?