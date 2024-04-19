has crashed and won't restart
Hi,
Vivaldi crashed during navigation and won't restart.
I don't use extensions.
Error:
❯ vivaldi [337297:337297:0419/111531.424586:ERROR:chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163)] Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. [0419/111532.893891:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0419/111532.895256:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0419/111532.896411:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0419/111532.896795:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [1] 337297 segmentation fault (core dumped) vivaldi
Version:
❯ vivaldi --version Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 stable
OS:
❯ lsb_release -a LSB Version: core-11.1.0ubuntu4-noarch:printing-11.1.0ubuntu4-noarch:security-11.1.0ubuntu4-noarch Distributor ID: Ubuntu Description: Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS Release: 22.04 Codename: jammy
Thanks for your help
I've renamed the .config/vivaldi folder and it's up and running again.
Is there any way to retrieve the list of open tabs in a file ?
I've tried to put the old 'Default' directory back, but then it re-crashes. I think it's coming from the last open tab.
You should upgrade:
sudo apt clean sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade
The repositories had not been added during installation. I added them manually and we're good after updating ...
Thanks a lot!
Ghisa should ne a known issue of chromium, inherited by Vivaldi . It should be enough to delete the GPUCache folders inside config folder ad described here
https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/12/chromium-based-browsers-are-not-loading-pages-properly-on-linux-heres-how-to-fix-it/