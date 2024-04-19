Bug: Sidebar Windows list popup menu is missing items
-
Here is what I see:
And here is what I'm expecting to see according to settings:
So, I see no items between "Copy Links" and "Close" items in the popup, where should be "Save as Bookmarks", "Save All as Bookmarks", etc.
This issue appeared since some of the latest updates - can't tell the exact version, but in year 2023 this popup menu worked fine for sure. The same regression I see on several desktops where Vivaldi is installed.
"Resore Default Menu" button don't help. If I modify the menu content (add, delete or reorder) I can see the changes for visible items, but the missing items stay invisible.
-
mib2berlin
@zwiebaq
Hi, I can reproduce this in Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61.
Please wait a bit if other user can confirm then report it to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@zwiebaq I can confirm that this issue did not exist in Vivaldi 5.3.2679.70.