Here is what I see:



And here is what I'm expecting to see according to settings:



So, I see no items between "Copy Links" and "Close" items in the popup, where should be "Save as Bookmarks", "Save All as Bookmarks", etc.

This issue appeared since some of the latest updates - can't tell the exact version, but in year 2023 this popup menu worked fine for sure. The same regression I see on several desktops where Vivaldi is installed.

"Resore Default Menu" button don't help. If I modify the menu content (add, delete or reorder) I can see the changes for visible items, but the missing items stay invisible.