Hi there

I like to make the most of my 14 inch screen on the laptop. So I removed my address bar.

Most of the time, I dont need it.

I open a new tab, and enter the URL there.

Sometimes, I see myself trying to reach for the bar though,

like when I like to copy the path of the current webpage, as an example.

I like to suggest, that a single left click on the current tab reveals the temporary address bar

that is already available via Ctrl + L:

Can we do this?