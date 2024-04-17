Action for single click on tab
ShalokShalom
Hi there
I like to make the most of my 14 inch screen on the laptop. So I removed my address bar.
Most of the time, I dont need it.
I open a new tab, and enter the URL there.
Sometimes, I see myself trying to reach for the bar though,
like when I like to copy the path of the current webpage, as an example.
I like to suggest, that a single left click on the current tab reveals the temporary address bar
that is already available via Ctrl + L:
Can we do this?
mib2berlin
@ShalokShalom
Hi, the Vivaldi team can do it if you get enough user votes, for example.
Iirc there are user mods hiding the address bar automatically and enable it on hover, may you search in the modding section.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/52/modifications
Cheers, mib
@ShalokShalom Create a Command Chain to copy the page address. Assign a shortcut or mouse gesture to the Quick Command. I use this Command Chain:
- Focus Address Field
- Delay, 10 (milliseconds)
- Copy
- Delay, 10
- Focus Page
I assigned the shortcut Shift+C to the chain, but mostly I use a custom button to the left of the address field as I do not hide the Address Bar.
The command chain works even when the Address Field is hidden.