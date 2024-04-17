If I want specific file type like .jpg or .png in my /pictures folder instead of default location and .pdf to /documents folder. Is there any way to do that using in-built settings? if not is there any safe* extension which I can use? or is there any way to modify vivaldi? I have never done any modification by changing any default files so I might need a guide. Thank You

*safe: from safe I mean an extension that won't monitor me or my downloads in a way that can used be for tracking and other stuff.

UPDATE: I did some more searching and looks like there already is a post on this feature called SUPPORT FOR MIME TYPES by someone.