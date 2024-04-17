how to store certain file types in certain folders during download in vivaldi?
-
If I want specific file type like .jpg or .png in my /pictures folder instead of default location and .pdf to /documents folder. Is there any way to do that using in-built settings? if not is there any safe* extension which I can use? or is there any way to modify vivaldi? I have never done any modification by changing any default files so I might need a guide. Thank You
*safe: from safe I mean an extension that won't monitor me or my downloads in a way that can used be for tracking and other stuff.
UPDATE: I did some more searching and looks like there already is a post on this feature called SUPPORT FOR MIME TYPES by someone.
-
@notwishy As someone who requested Support for MIME Types many years ago, I am disappointed that we are still waiting for this feature to be implemented.
I don’t download many files, so I just save them all in Downloads and run installers from there, before moving them to backup folders.
If you enable the PDF plugin in Settings, Webpages, Plugins, PDF files will be opened in Vivaldi, and saved in the Downloads folder. I either save them to a documents folder, or delete them permanently.