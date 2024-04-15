Choose download location
RadekPilich
The download location per download doesn't work on Android, it only allows downloading to the download folder.
Please make it so that we can browse and choose where to store each download rather than forcing us to create mess in the downloads folder that has to be decluttered ex-post often having to review each media file content and only then put it to the correct folder
u can use some of external download menagers which can save where u want...
lol i just tested this but u r right, even u change downloader or have option "Ask where to save..." ON doesnt help... pop up from where to save doesnt show other folders just Download...