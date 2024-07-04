Hide tracker blocker icon / shield icon (possible from v6.8)
-
EDIT: from v6.8 you can hide/change said icon. Thanks Vivaldi's team!
3mo EARLIER: I just updated, and found out that there's a
newunhidable icon for managing trackers that shortens the URL bar.
I never change tracking settings, while I look every day at the URL,
which now shows less of its significant information. Edit, I was wrong, the icon was present at the left of the address bar, so it's not new.
Please let me hide said icon!
I want to hide it so bad that I'm downgrading to Vivaldi 6.5Edit, I don't think I'll downgrade, but the new asymmetric layout is unbalanced and ugly. I still want it gone.
-
Z Zalex108 forked this topic on
-
I would also like the option to hide the blocker icon.
I block at the VPN level on android, so this is not useful to me and takes up valuable real estate.
I'm now constantly opening up blocker settings by accident whenever I was to switch tabs.
-
securely4024
@DavidBevi Maybe an option to hide would be useful. But I don't think it look bad: it makes sense that the tracker blocking info is just in the group with menu and browser tabs. It looks nice.
-
@securely4024 I see your point. I'm also aware that repeated exposition make even "ugly" things "normal". I already started not-noticing it anymore.
...except for when I try to tap the tab selector and I get back the tracker pop-up , that is annoying.
-
LordBlizzard
Is there any update to this?
-
@LordBlizzard In the latest snapshot you can remove or edit toolbar buttons (including this one). So it is in the works, yes.
-
LordBlizzard
@sgunhouse latest snapshot as in nightly build? Any rough ETA? Like a matter of weeks or months? Anyway, great to know, thank you!
-
@LordBlizzard Snapshot builds are released weekly, but are current. Check the Mobile news blog to read about it. Vivaldi doesn't give ETAs but generally about a month I'd say.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/android/android-6-8-3380-4/