EDIT: from v6.8 you can hide/change said icon. Thanks Vivaldi's team!

3mo EARLIER: I just updated, and found out that there's a new unhidable icon for managing trackers that shortens the URL bar.

I never change tracking settings, while I look every day at the URL, which now shows less of its significant information . Edit, I was wrong, the icon was present at the left of the address bar, so it's not new.

Please let me hide said icon!