@Zalex108

You can use this hotkey on any android, on smarts, on tablets, on phablets. Another thing is that people don't like classic OSD-keyboard such as hacker's keyboard or unxpected keyboard (i.e. with full set of all necessary keys). And thereby deprive themselves of some of their inbuilt capabilities.

There are other useful hotkeys: for example, I find it easier to press ctrl-S to save a page. Or ctrl-digit from 1 to 9 to quickly jump through tabs. All these combinations are inherited from Chromium, but unfortunately the Vivaldi team is not developing this rich theme.

For example, could put the read mode activation on a hotkey.

Having full-featured OSD-keyboard skills on an android is like an exotic experience for many.