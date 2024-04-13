Tab Switcher | Undo Closed Tab
Hi,
I'd like to ask for the addition of the Tab Switcher | Undo Closed Tab.
Currently you can't restore a closed tab from there, instead you have to go to History/Trash can, aside of this extra step, all tabs are not always are recoverable if the closed one was hibernated for some time.
Brave, Edge and probably some others has that option enabled.
Thx
@Zalex108
Small clarification: there is still a way to undo close. You need a keyboard with ctrl and shift keys.
Ctrl + shift + t.
But I support your proposal.
Yes,
Keyboard shortcuts work but this set up is mostly on Tablets than on Mobiles.
Anyway,
That Tip will help Tablet users if unknown.
@Zalex108
You can use this hotkey on any android, on smarts, on tablets, on phablets. Another thing is that people don't like classic OSD-keyboard such as hacker's keyboard or unxpected keyboard (i.e. with full set of all necessary keys). And thereby deprive themselves of some of their inbuilt capabilities.
There are other useful hotkeys: for example, I find it easier to press ctrl-S to save a page. Or ctrl-digit from 1 to 9 to quickly jump through tabs. All these combinations are inherited from Chromium, but unfortunately the Vivaldi team is not developing this rich theme.
For example, could put the read mode activation on a hotkey.
Having full-featured OSD-keyboard skills on an android is like an exotic experience for many.
When closing a Tab, the keyboard is not present.
A physical Keyboard could manage that.
So it's limited to that scenario, usually linked to Tablets.
@Zalex108 said in Tab Switcher | Undo Closed Tab:
When closing a Tab, the keyboard is not present.
Just full-featured OSD-keyboards are able to display a constant notification in the curtain. This is used to call the keyboard in any situation.
An example of that one?
This option enables a persistent notification that brings up the keyboard anywhere, even in the launcher.
@far4 said in Tab Switcher | Undo Closed Tab:
hacker's keyboard or unxpected keyboard
Ok,
Those