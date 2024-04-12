@ShalokShalom AFAIK Optimization (And the same applies for instruction sets) of the assembly code (which is effectively akin to black magic) is generally targeted so that the code can run efficiently on all CPUs for which the OS can be run, that probably includes some that are older than the ones you mention.

If one wants to use advanced optimization (or instructions) for newer CPUs one either have to do so in a manner that does not break or degrade the older CPUs, or you have to use one code path for the old, and one for the newer ones, which does two things: It makes the code more complicated, and it could significantly increase the size of the binary.

We don't tweak the compiler optimization/instruction flags; we let the Chromium devs do that, and I suspect they are fairly conservative. And the compiler used for Chromium is the LLVM Clang compiler, and they are the ones who actually implements the optimization techniques used when building the binary, and they are probably even more conservative than the Chromium devs; anything more advanced than what will safely run on the oldest supported CPU will likely be hidden behind flags that have to be enabled for situation where the vendor knows exactly which CPU architecture they are building for.

Windows 10+ may have some CPU requirements that could fit with such a targeting (I don't know those details), while Linux can AFAIK still run on CPUs from before 2010, which means that limits the number of optimization "tricks" one can use, unless one knows the exact CPU to target.

A separate consideration is that specialized optimization techniques (or instructions) will tend to work better for some applications than others, and the better ones are likely to be dedicated and tailored high performance computing applications, which will only be running on specific computers for which the CPU parameters are known. A browser OTOH will be skipping back and forth between many different tasks.

As far as OS vendors are concerned, they are in a much better position to build CPU-targeted binaries that can be selectively loaded during installation according to the actual CPU (and they may even have minimum CPU requirements).

Essentially, this is a request that will have to be addressed to Chromium and the Clang compiler teams.