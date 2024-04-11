Vivaldi asking me every day if it can open this application
somnomania
I've been playing Stardew Valley lately, heavily modded, with mods being updated nearly every day. When I go to update some of them, the first one I do each day gives me this:
Every. Single. Day. Even when I check the checkbox, every day. I poked around in Vivaldi's settings and couldn't find anywhere to change this behavior, so I'm hoping I can get an answer here. Stardrop, the application the mods go through, also doesn't have a setting about this.
I've noticed the same. Doesn't bother me that much as i don't use anything that causes it everyday, but still annoying that it happens when it shouldn't.
More annoying is that there is the option on that dialog box that states to always allow, so looks like that setting isn't being saved correctly, or being reverted for some reason.
I get this too, mostly with magnet links.
But it seems to only be after browser updates for me - definitely not on every browser start.
Problem is I've been unable to reproduce this from a clean profile and without that I can't really report a bug as it can't be confirmed (even if as a Soprano tester I can confirm my own bugs...)
Technically, the preference is stored in the file
Preferencesin the profile like this:
"protocol_handler" : { "allowed_origin_protocol_pairs" : { "https://1234x.to" : { "magnet" : true }, "https://pathduck.github.io" : { "ftp" : true, "magnet" : true, "sftp" : true, "tel" : true } } },
So apparently, something causes the
protocol_handlerpreference to be reset, either on update or possibly in some cases on every browser start.
If someone can figure out what or how to reproduce this starting from a clean profile it would help a lot nail down this.
Some test cases here:
https://pathduck.github.io/test/links/