I get this too, mostly with magnet links.

But it seems to only be after browser updates for me - definitely not on every browser start.

Problem is I've been unable to reproduce this from a clean profile and without that I can't really report a bug as it can't be confirmed (even if as a Soprano tester I can confirm my own bugs...)

Technically, the preference is stored in the file Preferences in the profile like this:

"protocol_handler" : { "allowed_origin_protocol_pairs" : { "https://1234x.to" : { "magnet" : true }, "https://pathduck.github.io" : { "ftp" : true, "magnet" : true, "sftp" : true, "tel" : true } } },

So apparently, something causes the protocol_handler preference to be reset, either on update or possibly in some cases on every browser start.

If someone can figure out what or how to reproduce this starting from a clean profile it would help a lot nail down this.

Some test cases here:

https://pathduck.github.io/test/links/