Hi all, first post. I searched but didn't find this issue addressed, and it's probably very obvious, but I don't see how to do this simple thing.

Initially I installed Vivaldi, created a profile, admired the software. Next day or so I changed my computer's name (the boot into Linux Mint 23.1) to a shorter name. Thereafter Vivaldi would start a process but not show a gui. Searching the web led me to this forum. I saw a post suggesting Vivaldi was lost because the profile is tied to the computer's name. SO I changed back to the longer name,

hostnamectl hostname [thelongnameforthismachine] hostnamectl hostname [shortname]

but I would really like to use the shorter name yet maintain the profile that I have now.

Would this be as simple as editing a .conf file somewhere?

nano ~/user/.vivaldi-profile1.conf

Are profiles portable between machines or could I share the profile with a separate windows boot on the same machine? Thanks.