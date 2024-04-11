Lowering CPU and memory usage
Recently been feeling like my laptop is a bit slower, so been checking the memory usage of everything and came across this. Don't know much about average usage but this seems a bit high. Just to be clear, the CPU usage is 14% and the memory usage is 2.313mb. This with some idle text websites open and one live stream. Is this something normal or are there any tips for lowering it? Thanks.
mib2berlin
@jtwillert
Hi, streaming cost CPU, 15% seems OK to me.
Check the same stream in other Chromium browser, Edge, Opera.
Your image shows 35 Vivaldi processes, open tabs, extensions, web panels, all start a new process.
Open the internal Vivaldi task manager with Shift+Tab, or from the Tools menu, which tab/extension cause how much memory usage.
You can hibernate background tabs with the tab context menu. Right click on a tab to open it.
Cheers, mib
@jtwillert Hi, seems pretty normal - depending on what sites you have open, and possibly if you have the Mail/Feed client enabled.
Click the > to view the list of child processes. Make sure you have the PID column showing. Then you can compare the PIDs to the PIDs used in Vivaldi's internal task manager (Shift+ESC) - this way you can tell what specific tab/process is causing the CPU/RAM usage.
Some users have reported constant CPU usage with the Mail/Feed client. I don't use it.
One thing I notice is this
This means the Vivaldi process is running as a background "ECO" process and possibly being less performant.
See:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90809/one-word-turn-off-efficiency-mode
Obviously on a laptop turning off "ECO" mode will cause more battery drain, kind of the whole point of setting "idle" processes in ECO mode.
Laptops are special playthings, not real PCs so I have no idea how to turn that ECO crap off - I use a Real Computer
@mib2berlin @Pathduck Thanks for the tips, seems to help quite a bit so far! And yes haha, one day I'll have to invest in a real computer