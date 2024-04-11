@jtwillert Hi, seems pretty normal - depending on what sites you have open, and possibly if you have the Mail/Feed client enabled.

Click the > to view the list of child processes. Make sure you have the PID column showing. Then you can compare the PIDs to the PIDs used in Vivaldi's internal task manager (Shift+ESC) - this way you can tell what specific tab/process is causing the CPU/RAM usage.

Some users have reported constant CPU usage with the Mail/Feed client. I don't use it.

One thing I notice is this

This means the Vivaldi process is running as a background "ECO" process and possibly being less performant.

See:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90809/one-word-turn-off-efficiency-mode

Obviously on a laptop turning off "ECO" mode will cause more battery drain, kind of the whole point of setting "idle" processes in ECO mode.

Laptops are special playthings, not real PCs so I have no idea how to turn that ECO crap off - I use a Real Computer