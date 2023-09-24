We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
ONE WORD: Turn off Efficiency mode
I have struggled with this for a freaking WHOLE YEAR until today I finally figured out what the issue was and how to fix it.
If you use your browser for audio/video (most of us), efficiency mode is not enough for a smooth experience, even on the latest processors.
This efficiency mode sets some Vivaldi related processes to use the Efficiency cores instead of the Performance ones (AFAIK, 11th gen and earlier don't have P/E processor core system, but they still have some type of efficiency mode which can also be turned off by using this flag. So YMMV on older processors, but pls post your experiences here.)
In the shortcut that you use to start Vivaldi, append
--disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess
to the path, after
...\vivaldi.exe
*Read this if you need help modifying the shortcut (example for Chrome)
Now I can finally use Vivaldi without dropped frames and high DPC latency for audio (skips and scratches). Even the slow results/sorting from stuff you type in the address bar is orders of magnitude faster.
BTW, none of this is not Vivaldi's fault, the same thing applies to Chrome.
PS: More details on this feature on Microsoft's website. Also note I am all for saving energy (not the bill as much as the planet in general), but not at the expense of terrible performance!
jorgefilho
@wholesum does this only happen on intel cpu?
mib2berlin
@jorgefilho
Hi, search a bit for:
--disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess
It seems this is a Windows feature, it is shown in the task manager as green leaves.
@wholesum
Hi, it appear on my old i5 too, a good hint for everybody.
Cheers, mib
@jorgefilho said in ONE WORD: Turn off Efficiency mode:
@wholesum does this only happen on intel cpu?
AFAIK the separate P/E CPU structure is only present on Intel 12th gen and up. It's originally a feature ARM CPUs, but that's irrelevant for Vivaldi
My i5-4690 CPU 4th generation was also affected. I don't think efficiency mode makes sense on desktop at all.
Since my OS is Windows 10 (most recent build), this feature is called Eco Mode.
I do not see it in the context menu of the Task Manager.
Is it only available for newer CPUs? My computer is from 2014.
