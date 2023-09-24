I have struggled with this for a freaking WHOLE YEAR until today I finally figured out what the issue was and how to fix it.

If you use your browser for audio/video (most of us), efficiency mode is not enough for a smooth experience, even on the latest processors. This efficiency mode sets some Vivaldi related processes to use the Efficiency cores instead of the Performance ones (AFAIK, 11th gen and earlier don't have P/E processor core system, but they still have some type of efficiency mode which can also be turned off by using this flag. So YMMV on older processors, but pls post your experiences here.)

In the shortcut that you use to start Vivaldi, append --disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess

to the path, after ...\vivaldi.exe

*Read this if you need help modifying the shortcut (example for Chrome)

Now I can finally use Vivaldi without dropped frames and high DPC latency for audio (skips and scratches). Even the slow results/sorting from stuff you type in the address bar is orders of magnitude faster.

BTW, none of this is not Vivaldi's fault, the same thing applies to Chrome.

PS: More details on this feature on Microsoft's website. Also note I am all for saving energy (not the bill as much as the planet in general), but not at the expense of terrible performance!