Hi all,

On IMDB.com when I click on a trailer and click play, the video just skips to the next one in the queue and will do this until the queue is completed.

No video trailer will actually play. This only seems to be an issue with IMDb.com and I have tried to reproduce this in Chrome, Firefox, Brave and via Vivaldi new private window and working fine.

Note: It was working fine on previous versions of Vivaldi, not sure which version it actually stopped working and causing this behavior.

-OS: Microsoft Windows 10 Pro Version 22H2 Build 10.0.19045.4170

-Vivaldi: 6.6.3271.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

-Cookies and temporary files deleted: Yes

-Hard refresh (Ctrl + F5): Yes

-Temporary disabled all extensions/add-ons in Vivaldi: Yes (issue still remains)

-Blocking level shield: Set on "No blocking" for IMDb.com only! (issue still remains)

-Webpages hardware acceleration: Check and unchecked issue still remains on IMDb.com

Any help on this matter is greatly appreciated!

Video screen recording of the issue:

