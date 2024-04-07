Starting with a simple observation, I noticed that there was no theme available for the Vivaldi Browser that mimicked the look and feel of macOS. With this in mind, I decided to take matters into my own hands and create a theme using just CSS. Drawing inspiration from the work of @nomadic and gathering feedback from the Vivaldi community, I set out to combine Vivaldi’s features with the visual style of macOS. It was a journey aimed at providing users with a browsing experience that felt both familiar and functional.

Note: The macOS-inspired Vivaldi theme is available for download at the link below.

https://github.com/xdgalaxy2/Vivaldi-macOS-Theme

You can check out my journey of creating the macOS theme on my blog at https://xdgalaxy2.vivaldi.net/2024/04/02/macos-theme-vivaldi-browser/.