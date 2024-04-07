Vivaldi macOS theme
Starting with a simple observation, I noticed that there was no theme available for the Vivaldi Browser that mimicked the look and feel of macOS. With this in mind, I decided to take matters into my own hands and create a theme using just CSS. Drawing inspiration from the work of @nomadic and gathering feedback from the Vivaldi community, I set out to combine Vivaldi’s features with the visual style of macOS. It was a journey aimed at providing users with a browsing experience that felt both familiar and functional.
Note: The macOS-inspired Vivaldi theme is available for download at the link below.
https://github.com/xdgalaxy2/Vivaldi-macOS-Theme
You can check out my journey of creating the macOS theme on my blog at https://xdgalaxy2.vivaldi.net/2024/04/02/macos-theme-vivaldi-browser/.
@xdgalaxy2 Good job.
Your blog reads as if written by/with help of an AI tool though. Please point that out in the opening paragraph. I’ve been pushing for Vivaldi to rewrite the code of conduct to include best practices for using AI on the forum and on blogs. Sadly they haven’t done anything yet. In my opinion it’s simple, it should be marked as such by the author.
Thank you for taking the time to read my blog post and sharing your feedback. I appreciate your observation about the writing style and I must admit that your insight is quite accurate. Indeed I use AI tools to help me in correcting my grammars and making the content of my blog posts.
@xdgalaxy2 Everything you write is assisted by AI it seems, even forum replies. To put it bluntly: reading machine replies is a waste of time and creating them is a waste of resources. I’d rather read what you really want to say. Most of us here don’t speak English as a first language, you don’t have to be perfect. The AI style is wordy, insincere, and superficial. At the moment there’s nothing wrong with doing it, but I’d still like to ask you to mark your blog posts and replies as AI generated. It’s only fair and a gesture of goodwill towards your fellow community members.
VivaldiFan2023
Sorry for hopping in this thread. I only read the answer from @luetage and I became curious.
I also visited your blog and can confirm the statement from @luetage. Tbh I wouldn't have known about the assistance of an AI but I noticed an overblown wording.
In this respect I'd also recommend a more "natural" style. It's more appropriate and will address your visitors to a greater extent.
@luetage I understand what you're saying about AI generated responses, the replies are still made by me it's just that the grammar is corrected. I'm using it not to be perfect but to please the readers and make it easier for them to understand. If you find generated response a waste of time then why bother?