Hi! Vivaldi is my daily driver on PC. Recommended to everyone, love their work. The only thing keeping me from switching to mobile browser is the lack of use efficiency.

I have small hands, & appreciate having features & buttons closer together.. I find that having all the different items for bookmarks bar, forward/back tab, new tab, etc. spread out across the bottom isn't super accommodating. Holding phone with right hand, I can only stretch so far as the new tab button with my thumb. ( Not to mention I already use the old small body iPhone SE Gen 2, at 2.65in wide )

Could it please be considered to introduce a settings toggle? One to collapse the bottom navigation bar, & turn it into a more space-optimized function cluster? I use Opera as my mobile browser simply for this feature. Using my thumb, distance is spread out just enough to reach everything, & not too close together that I misclick something. My favorite function is that I can swipe over quickly, not having to lift my thumb in order to 'click'. Holding thumb over icon and releasing is enough.

If possible to make this as changeable setting, I'm sure it wouldn't cause upset to those who have become accustomed to the regular layout.

Thank you for your consideration!