Since a couple months ago, the way requesting desktop sites on mobile happened has changed. Before the setting followed your tab. Now it is stored in the site settings. Convenient, right?

No.

I typically use switching to desktop temporarily to get around certain features that were missing from mobile sites. But now, every time I want to switch to a desktop view every single tab that I have open with that site is then reloaded in desktop mode.

I don't want this. I never want this. In two short months, I moved almost entirely to using mobile Firefox because it breaks my browsing flow so badly.

All I want is the old, logical behavior back.