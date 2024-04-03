Option to return to old desktop site behavior. Per-site settings are bad.
Since a couple months ago, the way requesting desktop sites on mobile happened has changed. Before the setting followed your tab. Now it is stored in the site settings. Convenient, right?
No.
I typically use switching to desktop temporarily to get around certain features that were missing from mobile sites. But now, every time I want to switch to a desktop view every single tab that I have open with that site is then reloaded in desktop mode.
I don't want this. I never want this. In two short months, I moved almost entirely to using mobile Firefox because it breaks my browsing flow so badly.
All I want is the old, logical behavior back.
Ok, no one cares, I guess.
Browser is now broken for me. I uninstalled Vivaldi from my Android device, and I guess I'll start working on migrating everything from Vivaldi to Firefox on desktop as well.
@samwichse You wrote this in the feature request section. But I have a hard time figuring out your request. Do you want to write a bug report?
@samwichse What you describe here very sounds like a bug to me. Imo, you should not have made this into a feature request.
On iOS, it still works exactly as you want it to work, so it is only applied to that particular tab where you enabled it, and not all tabs with that same domain.
Also, its been 10 days. It's a little premature to say that "no one cares". You might have gotten a more responses if you had framed your post as an issue that you are experiencing in the Vivaldi for Android category.
This isn't my attempt to get a switch added for this behavior.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94817/option-to-disable-per-site-desktop-mode-setting-completely?_=1713073088405
And the frequent request is: add an option to switch off the per-site desktop mode setting.