...are trying to only apply custom colors to certain "separator" tabs. We use local HTML pages with embedded favicons..

Your request makes no sense at all.

Alternatives:

1.- A JS script is designed to apply the favicon color for tens of thousands of pages that are visited. That's the case of @aminought who uses the chroma.js file to find the color of the favicon.

2.- In the case of the code I use, it is the script that is in the core of Vivaldi that discovers the color of the favicon and I use the CSS code already mentioned in my post to apply it.

In your case you have 10 or 15 separators in which "you know" the color that you want to apply, therefore it does not make any sense to write a script to "discover" the color that you want to apply based on the name of the HTML file.

To top it off, in the script you would have to write a list of the keywords you want to "discover":

Keyword1: Travels

Keyword2: Work

Keyword2: Family

etc.

etc.

etc.

Keyword15: Music

It is "cheaper" to use the code I mentioned and using copy and paste to make a list with the 10 or 15 codes and replace Title of Page1= Travels and color of Page1 = red in the following code:

.tab:not(.active)[title*="Page1"] {background-color: color of Page1 !important;}

It takes you a few minutes to do it.

This issue reminds me of the saying "Doing yourself traps in solitaire".