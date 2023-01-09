1.- COLOR OF FAVICON

Vivaldi has built-in (native) a script to determine the color most used in the favicon (but if there are many colors averages across all) when you put on this setting:

The problem is that I don't want this accent color in the bars :

So I revert to my colors with this code:

.mainbar, .toolbar, .bookmark-bar, .toolbar-extensions, .bookmark-bar-top, .bookmark-bar, .bookmark-bar button, .toolbar-extensions, button.ToolbarButton-Button, .button-toolbar {background-color: #414141 !important; color: #d8d8d8 !important;} .address-top .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions:after, .address-top .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar:after, .bookmark-bar:after, .bookmark-bar-top:after, .bookmark-bar button:after, .bookmark-bar.default:after, .observer:after, .bookmark-bar, .mainbar:before, .toolbar-mainbar:before, .toolbar-extensions:before {content: unset !important; border: 0px #414141 solid !important; background-color: #414141 !important;} .address-bottom #tabs-tabbar-container.top, .address-bottom-off #tabs-tabbar-container.top, .address-top-off #tabs-tabbar-container.top {border-bottom-width: 0px !important;}

#414141 is my Accent color and # d8d8d8 is my Foreground color.

So theme is back:

2.- AUTOMATIC CODE FOR ACTIVE TAB STACKS

The automatic code is :

.tab-position.is-substack [id*= "tab"].tab.active {border: 2.5px var(--colorAccentBgDarker) solid !important;}

2.- AUTOMATIC CODE FOR TABS

Of course you can use it for the active tab also:

The code is:

#tabs-container .tab.active {border: 2.5px var(--colorAccentBg) solid !important;}

3.- NOT AUTOMATIC CODE FOR INACTIVE TABS STACKS

With the upgrade Chromium to 102.0.5005.55 appeared the pseudo-class :has() which allows you to choose a parent by descendants. (Thanks @kichrot for note it)

So if you visit regularly some sites, now you can highlight a tab stack by the color of the favicon of the host:

The code is:

.tab-position.is-substack [id*= "tab"].tab:not(.active):has(img[srcset*="vivaldi.net"] ) {border: 2.5px rgba(88, 115, 211, 1) solid !important;} .tab-position.is-substack [id*= "tab"].tab:has(img[srcset*="vivaldi.net"] ) .stack-counter {color: rgba(88, 115, 211, 1) !important;} .tab-position.is-substack [id*= "tab"].tab:not(.active):has(img[srcset*="blogspot.com"] ) {border: 2.5px rgba(213, 115, 50, 1) solid !important;} .tab-position.is-substack [id*= "tab"].tab:has(img[srcset*="blogspot.com"] ) .stack-counter {color: rgba(213, 115, 50, 1) !important;} .tab-position.is-substack [id*= "tab"].tab:not(.active):has(img[srcset*="youtube.com"] ) {border: 2.5px rgba(230, 32, 32, 1) solid !important;} .tab-position.is-substack [id*= "tab"].tab:has(img[srcset*="youtube.com"] ) .stack-counter {color: rgba(230, 32, 32, 1) !important;}

4.- FINE TUNING

4.1.- COLORS

Vivaldi generate all this colors:

/* DEFAULT*/ --colorAccentBg: #fe6602; /*DARKER*/ --colorAccentBgDark: #e65200; --colorAccentBgDarker: #c33300; /* FADED*/ --colorAccentBgFaded: #dc652b; --colorAccentBgFadedMore: #ff7f26; --colorAccentBgFadedMost: #ffa249; /*BORDER*/ --colorAccentBorder: #e04d00; --colorAccentBorderDark: #d24100;

So depending on your theme or the intensity you want to give to the highlight, you can use any of this Accents colors.

4.2.- PARTS OF THE TAB

BORDER: You can use 2.5px for active and 1px for inactive. Also you can use the top or bottom border only.

TEXT OF THE TAB: The selector is "color"

BACKGROUND COLOR OF THE TAB: The selector is "background-color". For me this option is too heavy.