"Unseen" counter inaccurate
The "Unseen" counter for a mailing list folder shows 5 Unseen messages, but there are no unseen messages in the folder. I haven't been able to find any unseen messages in any other folders.
@rskadden I’ve had this happen before. Try and mark individual folders in individual email accounts as read. At one point this should resolve.
Thanks. I have already tried this for the folder in question. The problem hasn't resolved yet. But maybe it will.
edwardp Ambassador
@rskadden You may find the messages in question, in the Spam or Junk folders.
That's where I find them. They're unread in those folders, but by default, the individual mail counter for Spam is off.
Thanks for the tip. I've reset the default. Unfortunately, the Spam folder is empty. All the folders that show unseen messages have only a few read messages.