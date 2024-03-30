requestStorageAccessFor: Permission denied
Hi,
I recently updated Vivaldi to the latest version (6.6). However, after the update, I encountered an issue with reproducing music on YouTube Music. When I'm logged into my Google account, I receive the following error:
requestStorageAccessFor: Permission denied.
When I'm not logged into my Google account, the music playback works fine.
I've tried deactivating my extensions, clearing cookies, and using incognito windows.
Here's some additional information about my browser:
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 3be85eb23b5161037e42ab8bc262f786edcaf382
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.2.281.26
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Any help would be appreciated. Thanks!
@emilianof Guessing... check your settings here: