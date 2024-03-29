Colour & size customize of "sound icon" on tabs
1.When YouTube video playing or u listen radio it's hard many times to find from many tabs which is playing, if I could make it custom colour (red for me) and also little bigger should be nice. Instead I should go open all tabs at side bar to find faster.
- Also would be nice to have at least smth on tabs when they top/bot on android/iphone same...at least just have the mark sound playing. And stop sound only if u hold on tab and select stop sound.
You Browser is BEST! Ty ️
pafflick Vivaldi Team
I'm afraid the Settings page would grow immensely if we were to add too many customization features to every UI element. But the good news is, you can already adjust and customize such UI elements using CSS modifications.
I moved your thread to the relevant forum. For start, you can try using the code below
span.tab-audio { color: red; transform: scale(1.25); }
You'll find the instructions for adding style (CSS) here.
1.When YouTube video playing or u listen radio it's hard many times to find from many tabs which is playing, if I could make it custom colour (red for me)
.tab-position .tab.audio-on {background-image:linear-gradient(red 14%, #787878 98%) !important;}
All background tabs (playing) will be highlighted in red.